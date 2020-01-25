Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $709,034.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitForex, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinone, Mercatox, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.