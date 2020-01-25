StrongHands (SHND) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. StrongHands has a market cap of $389,193.00 and $158.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Coindeal and STEX. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 174.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,663,743,210 coins and its circulating supply is 16,250,548,856 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

