Strs Ohio Acquires 76,638 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,638 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.59% of American Campus Communities worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $46.90. 449,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.33. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

