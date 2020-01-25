Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. 1,248,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,208. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.