Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Hilton Hotels worth $37,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.