Strs Ohio Buys 116,975 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Match Group worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 1,510,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

