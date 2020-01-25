Strs Ohio Buys 16,250 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Welltower worth $51,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

