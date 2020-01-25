Strs Ohio Buys 28,667 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after buying an additional 400,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,526,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

