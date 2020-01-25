Strs Ohio Buys 7,423 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $48,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

In related news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,181,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,870. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

