Strs Ohio Buys 9,332 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $36,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.61. 7,332,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,323. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

