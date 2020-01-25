Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,146 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $35,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. 2,152,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

