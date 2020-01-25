Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,231 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $51,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $7.42 on Friday, hitting $319.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,972. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.81.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.