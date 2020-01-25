Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of CenterPoint Energy worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 6,227,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

