Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216,649 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $38,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 551,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

American International Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,529. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

