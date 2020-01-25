Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603,153 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $197,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 47,784,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,874,072. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

