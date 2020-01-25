Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496,509 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $52,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,246,000 after acquiring an additional 94,735 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 59,318,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,211,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

