Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,216 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $36,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,149,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

