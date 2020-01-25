Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,369 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $39,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.