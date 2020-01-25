Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Target worth $49,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

