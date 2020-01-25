Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Iqvia worth $56,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 821,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

