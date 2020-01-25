Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,291,000 after purchasing an additional 490,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

NYSE MS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,751,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

