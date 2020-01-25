Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $52,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,791,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.