Strs Ohio Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of FMC worth $32,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 248.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 91.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 591,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. FMC Corp has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.