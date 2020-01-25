Strs Ohio Has $36.24 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $36,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,752,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.62. The stock had a trading volume of 495,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,432. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average is $220.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

