Strs Ohio Has $36.81 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Marvell Technology Group worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,652,000 after buying an additional 325,085 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,474,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after purchasing an additional 552,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 7,277,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.52.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

