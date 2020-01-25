Strs Ohio Has $40.01 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 406.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Msci worth $40,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Msci by 516.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 172.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $276.11. 221,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.03 and its 200 day moving average is $241.87. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $283.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

