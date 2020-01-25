Strs Ohio Has $46.74 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,845 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $46,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,673,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,482. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

