Strs Ohio Has $48.16 Million Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,426 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.46% of Regency Centers worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 38.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $63.79. 456,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

