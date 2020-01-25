Strs Ohio Has $50.35 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,761 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $50,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 6,132,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

