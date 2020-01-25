Strs Ohio Has $56.50 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.29% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $56,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $469,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $539,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 622,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,786,000 after buying an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

ARE stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. 484,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $123.39 and a one year high of $165.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.