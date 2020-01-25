Strs Ohio Has $56.95 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $56,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 2,640,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.