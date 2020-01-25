Strs Ohio Has $75.13 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Mcdonald’s worth $75,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

