Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,795 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,762. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

