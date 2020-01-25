Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $43,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $30.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,962.96. 578,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,025.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,964.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

