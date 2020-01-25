Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $40,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,845. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

