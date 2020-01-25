Strs Ohio Purchases 10,874 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $33,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,971. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

