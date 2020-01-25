Strs Ohio Purchases 15,934 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,829. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $280.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

