Strs Ohio Purchases 2,137 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,963,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.33. 566,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.76. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $185.36 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

