Strs Ohio Purchases 23,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Diamondback Energy worth $40,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

FANG traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 1,602,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

