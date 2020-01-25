Strs Ohio Purchases 29,189 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Boeing worth $166,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.