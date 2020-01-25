Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.44% of SVB Financial Group worth $57,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.27.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.66. 975,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

