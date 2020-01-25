Strs Ohio Reduces Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

