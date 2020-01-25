Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,318 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 46,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $237.52. 1,284,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $165.67 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.