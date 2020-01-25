Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

CME traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

