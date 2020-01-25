Strs Ohio Sells 20,062 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after acquiring an additional 225,769 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 591,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 914,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,168. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.