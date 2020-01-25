Strs Ohio Sells 21,863 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $55,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.57. 2,348,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $3,933,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

