Strs Ohio Sells 31,762 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $44,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. 2,218,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,302. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

