Strs Ohio Sells 35,319 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 35,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of VMware worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VMware by 112.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 15,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.