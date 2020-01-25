Strs Ohio Sells 718,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 88,648,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,983,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

