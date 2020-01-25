Strs Ohio Sells 7,274 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Public Storage worth $52,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 291.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,675 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1,865.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $29,702,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $224.47. 643,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,715. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.53 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.